There are a lot of great gaming microphones on the market right now, and a lot of them cost quite a bit, with prices that start above $100. With that said, the Razer Seiren V2 X microphone is now priced well below retail, coming in at just $49.99, which is 50% off its usual price.

What's great about the Razer Seiren V2 X?

When it comes to the Seiren V2 X, you're getting an incredibly sleek and compact design that offers just the right amount of flair thanks to its bright green illuminated Razer logo, which makes it perfect for any kind of desk setup. When it comes to performance, it has a 25mm condenser microphone with a super cardioid pattern that's extremely sensitive but also picks up sounds from the front, making it perfect if you're looking for focused audio.

The microphone is great for beginners thanks to its digital limiter that automatically prevents clipping and peaking during recording sessions, and there's also a built-in shock absorber that prevents unwanted sound from being transmitted to the microphone. Furthermore, you can monitor the audio quality using headphones and utilize the built-in gain controls and mute buttons for easy access to controls you'll want to utilize on the fly.

This really is a fantastic microphone that packs a lot of features and also delivers when it comes to audio quality. While it's a great price at $99.99, it's an absolute steal with its current discount that drops the price down to $49.99 for a limited time. Just be sure to grab it while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long.