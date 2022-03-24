The Razer Seiren V2 X desktop microphone is at its lowest price yet

Razer is probably best known for its gaming laptops, keyboards, and mice, but the company makes a lot of other devices. The Razer Seiren series is a popular option for condenser microphones, which can be useful for everything from high-quality video calls to podcast recording, and now you can get the V2 X model for $79.99. That’s $20 off the usual MSRP, which is also a 20% discount and the lowest price yet.

The Razer Seiren V2 X is a 25mm condenser microphone, similar to the popular Blue Yeti desktop microphone. That means it’s not the best mic for noisy environments, but as long as you keep background noise to a minimum, it will sound fantastic. Just like the Blue Yeti and other desktop microphones, there’s a physical mute switch, a knob for the audio gain, and a built-in headphone jack for monitoring your own voice levels.

Razer Seiren V2 X This condenser microphone is a great way to upgrade your voice quality in calls and recordings. It's on sale for $79.99 at Amazon, a 20% discount from the usual MSRP. Buy at Amazon

As you might expect from a Razer product, the microphone can connect to the Razer Synapse desktop application. The software allows you to configure audio levels and set individual profiles, alongside the settings for any other Razer accessories you might also have.

If you don’t already have a condenser microphone, and you’re looking for something better than a headset microphone, the Razer Seiren V2 X isn’t a bad choice at all. Windows Central said in its review, “there are some minor drawbacks with the new, smaller design, but the ease of use, the move to USB-C, and the fact you can connect a pair of headphones without gymnastics is a blessing.”

I haven’t tried Razer’s condenser microphones, but I have been using a Blue Yeti paired with a mic arm for most of my voice calls and video chats, which is a substantial improvement over the headset microphone I was using previously. The Razer Siren V2 X can also be mounted on a microphone arm, so if you get tired of the microphone taking up space on your desk, that’s an option you can always look into later.