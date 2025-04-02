Razer Seiren V3 Mini $36 $60 Save $24 A fantastic compact microphone that's not all that expensive, either. You can now score the Razer Seiren V3 Mini for just $36 during this special sale from Amazon. $36 at Amazon

If you're looking to improve your audio, a microphone is going to be the way to go. And while there are plenty of good options, we think this one from Razer is going to offer a good mix of features that you'll appreciate, along with a price that you can afford. While it's normally $60, you can now score a 40% discount that brings it down to just $36 for a limited time.

What's great about the Razer Seiren V3 Mini?

Source: Razer

The reason why this microphone is one of our favorites is that it offers excellent bang for your buck. It's compact, packed with great features, produces great audio, and most importantly, priced affordably. And while normal Razer products are a bit over the top when it comes to design, the Seiren V3 Mini is actually quite subdued, which means it looks great no matter where you're going to use it.

When it comes to the features, you're getting a supercardioid condensor microphone which can pick up your voice clearly while also eliminating picking up noise around you. This is a good thing if you're in a louder environment, or have items that make noise that are close by, like a keyboard. As far as the performance numbers, you're looking at capturing at 96kHz with a 24-bit audio rate.

There's also a large mute button on the top, making it easy to activate, along with an LED indicator to show whether your audio is live or not. There's a built-in shock absorber on the stand that comes with the microphone, which dampens any unwanted noise, and you can also customize the audio to your desired level using the Razer Synapse app.

Those looking to add this microphone to a boom arm can do so, making it a bit more flexible when it comes to positioning. For the most part, not bad for a microphone that costs just $36. Or if you're not quite sold on this model, you can always check out some other microphone recommendations.