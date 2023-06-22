The company behind some of the best products for gaming is now entering a new product category with Razer Skins. Razer shared its new lineup of decorative skins that can be applied to some of your favorite devices like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, Steam Deck, and more. As you might expect, Razer is offering cutting-edge designs that can breathe new life into some of your favorite products.

Decorative skins have been around for quite some time, with Dbrand being one of the most popular suppliers. Razer Skins will be made in the United States and produced using 3M's vinyl materials to ensure a proper fit and quality that will last. These vinyl skins can be applied to devices by hand and while not necessary, a blow-dryer can always be used to smooth out installation when necessary. In addition to providing a bit of flair for your product, they also protect against light scratches and scuffs. Best of all, when you want to swap out to a new skin or just want to take it off completely, the skins leave no residue.

The Razer Skins will be available to those in the United States and Canada and can be purchased from the Razer website, physical Razer stores, and also select retailers. Skins are available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, and Steam Deck. The company also offers skins for Razer Blade laptops, MacBooks, Razer Edge, and Razer Kishi V2. If you don't see your product in the list, not to worry, as the company does have plans to expand its skins to more products like the Nintendo Switch in the near future.