This Black Friday, Razer gaming fans are in for a real treat with hard-to-beat deals for two of its top-selling gaming headsets, the Razer Kraken V3 wired gaming headset, and the Bluetooth-powered, eye-catching Razer Kraken Kitty wireless headset. Both are great-sounding, great-looking gaming headsets with features like THX Spatial Audio for maximum immersion and Advanced Noise Cancelling tech for crystal clear communication, and though they’re already both great deals, you can grab them now for a song.

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense

The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense wired gaming headset is a standout in a crowded market, offering a truly immersive gaming experience with cutting-edge bells and whistles and excellent value for the money. One of its outstanding features is the Hypersense technology, which uses haptic feedback to create a tactile dimension to its audio. Not only do you hear the deep rumble of heavy explosions and the pitter-patter of enemy feet, but you can feel them, making for a singular gaming experience, whether it’s competitive FPS or epic MMORPG play.

The Kraken V3’s other specs stand out as well, with its Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers delivering crisp details and a wide stereo image even if you’re not taking advantage of its THX Spatial Audio capabilities. Breathable memory foam cushions ensure an excellent fit and maximum comfort over long sessions, and a detachable HyperClear cardioid mic with switchable ANC noise cancelation allows for crystal-clear communication between you and your teammates. This Black Friday, you can grab a pair for $80.00, a whopping 38% off its list price of $130.

Razer Kraken V3 $80 $130 Save $50 The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Wired Gaming Headset is a terrific bit of gaming gear at an unbeatable price. It features detailed, powerful THX Spatial audio with advanced 50mm drivers, ultra-comfortable memory foam ear cushions, ANC noise-canceling tech, and haptic feedback for impressive levels of immersion. $80 at Amazon

Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition

The Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition is another top-selling Razer wireless gaming headset that you can pick up this Black Friday for a cool $80, which is 20 bucks off its list price of $100. It’s a solid headset with a singular look brought to you by its kitty-ear design and powerful Razer Chroma RBG tech, but it’s not just a pretty face. The headset’s ultra-low 5.0-40ms latency Bluetooth connection makes it a viable wireless option for competitive gaming, and its custom-tuned 40mm drivers deliver crisp details and booming, uncolored bass response to rival much pricier headsets.

Its retractable beam-forming microphone sounds with ANC offer plenty of clarity for crowded gaming sessions, while its lightweight construction and soft, form-fitting ear cups offer plenty of comfort over long sessions. Switch off “gaming mode” and you’ve also got a headset that can easily give you 50 hours of use without a recharge. It’s all topped off with built-in Razer Chroma RGB, capable of millions of color combinations. It’s an eye-catching, great-sounding wireless gaming headset at a budget-friendly price, and it’s an even better value with this Black Friday sale.

Source: Razer Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro $80 $100 Save $20 The Razer Kraken Kitty combines detailed, powerful audio, solid mic clarity, and a fun, flashy look powered by Razer's Chroma RGB tech built to stand out in gaming streams. It's a solid pair of kit built for content creators who don't want to sacrifice sound and comfort for good looks. $80 at Amazon

These deals won’t last long, so if you’ve been waiting to up your headset game and get the most immersive gaming experience possible without breaking the bank, now is the time foretold by the prophecies. Be sure to check out other great Black Friday deals if you’re looking upgrade your gaming rig on the cheap.