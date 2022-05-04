Razer celebrates Star Wars day with a Stormtrooper Xbox controller

Razer is well-known for making all kinds of gaming accessories, and to celebrate May 4th – also known as Star Wars day – the company is introducing a new edition of its Xbox wireless controller. The new Razer Stormtrooper Wireless Controller arrives alongside a charging stand that completes the look, and it’s very much in line with other Star Wars-themed controllers Razer has launched in the past. In fact, just last December Razer had also launched a Boba Fett version of this controller.

This one naturally has a design inspired by the Stormtroopers in the Star Wars saga, featuring elements of the characters’ white and black helmets with some blue accents. The charging stand is also themed with to match, and it allows you to show off the design, which you probably want to do if you’re buying this controller in the first place.

In terms of features and design, Razer’s wireless controllers are identical to the official ones from Microsoft. The only difference is how it looks and the fact that it comes with a rechargeable battery, while Microsoft insists on selling its controllers with replaceable AA batteries instead. Otherwise, it connects to your Xbox console using the custom Xbox Wireless connection, but it also supports Bluetooth so you can use it with your phone or PC without an adapter.

The Stormtrooper controller and charging stand bundle costs $199.99, which is $20 more than most similar bundles Razer has done before. The Xbox Wireless Controller alone usually costs $64.99, and Razer’s charging stands cost $39.99, so you’re paying quite the premium for the Star Wars design. Still, it’s a valid way to show your love for the franchise. Some of the older Star Wars designs are also still available, and they cost a little less, so it may be worth checking those out, too.

If you’re interested in more standard Xbox controllers. Microsoft also launched a Deep Pink version of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller earlier this week, and Razer has a charging stand to match.