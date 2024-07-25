Razer Stream Controller X $90 $150 Save $60 A fantastic and versatile stream controller that's now down to its lowest price for a limited time. $90 at Best Buy

Streaming has become a pretty big deal over the past ten years, giving folks a chance to put themselves in front of an audience and really connect with people from all around the world. And while most will never gain a huge audience, some go on to make a living from broadcasting, which means, at some point, it's good to invest in better gear if you're thinking about getting serious about it. While a new webcam is going to be the highest priority, there's also lighting to think about, along with some other items too.

But perhaps one of the more crucial devices in any streaming setup is going to be a stream controller, giving users a quick and easy way to control various devices with just the touch of a button. And while these devices can be expensive, they don't have to be if you know where to look for a great deal. Thankfully, we've managed to find a great promotion on the Razer Stream Controller X since it's now on clearance, coming in at 40% off for a limited time.

What makes the Razer Stream Controller X great?

Simply put, you're not going to find a better price for a stream controller with this many buttons. When it comes to the design, Razer keeps things pretty simple here, with a pad that contains 15 Switchblade Buttons that will give you the power to program each one to work how you'd like it to. As mentioned previously, each key is fully customizable and can be programmed to look a certain way and act a certain way.

Not only can a button be programmed to do one action, but it can also be programmed to activate a set of actions if necessary as well. For the most part, programming the keys are easy thanks to Loupedeck integration, offering a variety of tools to make your streams that much better. And for those that want to customize the actual look of the pad itself, that can be done too, thanks to the wide range of magnetic faceplates that are available as well.

The stream controller also comes with a magnetic stand that will keep in place on your desk and make it more convenient to work with. Overall, this is a really cool device. And if you're someone that loves streaming and wants to grab a new accessory that can improve the experience, then this Razer Stream Controller X is going to be a great option.

Of course, as stated before, one of the main highlights here is that this device is now on sale, as it is on clearance through Best Buy. While it normally has a retail price of $149.99, you can now score this device for 40% off, which means, you can scoop it up for just $89.99 for a limited time.