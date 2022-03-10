Razer launches new streaming gear including an audio mixer and key light

Razer has announced a handful of new products geared towards professional streamers and content creators. The three new products include the Razer Seiren Bluetooth microphone, the Razer Key Light Chroma, and the Razer Audio Mixer.

Razer Seiren Bluetooth streaming microphone

The Razer Seiren Bluetooth microphone is the latest addition to Razer’s Seiren lineup, but this one is more focused on mobile streamers. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth so you can capture high-quality audio whether you’re streaming at home or while you’re moving around. It has a clip-on design so you can attach it to your clothes, and an omnidirectional pickup pattern along. The microphone also includes two windsocks to drown out noise, with a fur windsock designed for outdoor use, and a foam windsock for indoors. You can connect to a pair of headphones using the 3.5mm headphone jack, too.

Paired with the Razer Streaming App, the Seiren Bluetooth microphone also has AI-based noise suppression to help your voice be heard clearly. Plus, you can customize various audio settings for the microphone this way, including gain, sidetone, and low-latency mode. The Razer Seriren Bluetooth can’t be sued with the default camera app on your phone, but it is compatible with “the most popular mobile streaming apps”, according to Razer.

The Razer Seiren Bluetooth microphone is available for $99.99 or €109.99.

Razer Audio Mixer

Moving to streaming gear for studios, Razer’s new streaming gear includes the Razer Audio Mixer, which is exactly what the name suggests. This board lets you connect multiple audio inputs, including Hybrid-XLR, TRS line in and out, optical TOS, and more, and manage it all in a streamlined fashion. For XLR microphones, it includes a preamp with low noise gain to capture more detailed sound.

All the functionality needed to get things up and running is available directly on the board, so you don’t need additional software. There’s a mute button if you need to go quiet for a moment, and a bleep button that censors inappropriate language automatically while you’re streaming. If you use Razer Synapse 3, you can set up additional tweaks like noise gates to filter out low-pitch noise, adjust microphone gain, or apply voice effects to your audio. Plus, you can customize the Chroma RGB lighting on the mixer’s audio meters, buttons, and more.

The Razer Audio Mixer is available for $249.99 or €259.99.

Razer Key Light Chroma

The Razer Key Light Chroma is the last of the last of the streaming gear launching today, and it’s a fairly straightforward product. This is a key light meant to illuminate a streamer’s setup in the studio so they look their best during the stream. For the best visibility, you can use a white light, with temperature ranging from 3000K to 7000K and brightness up to 2800 lumens. If you want to play around, though, the Razer Key Light Chroma supports 16.8 million colors, like most Chroma RGB products, so you can create cool lighting effects and sync them with your setup.

The Razer Key Light Chroma comes with a clamp mount and poel so it can be attached to a desk, raised, and tilted depending on your needs. It also supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity so settings can be adjusted from your PC or using the Razer Streaming app for mobile.

The Razer Key Light Chroma costs $299.99 or €299.99.