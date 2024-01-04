Key Takeaways Razer announced some impressive display upgrades for its upcoming gaming laptops, including the world's first OLED 240Hz 16-inch display on the Blade 16 and the world's first 18-inch 4K resolution 165Hz display on the Blade 18.

The Blade 16's OLED display boasts a 2560x1600 resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time, making it the world's first VESA Certified Clear MR 11000 laptop.

Razer has a bit of a tease ahead of CES 2024. The company just let out a small piece of information about the displays on their upcoming refreshed Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops, and, well, things look pretty impressive. The Blade 16 will sport the world's first OLED 240Hz 16-inch display, and the Blade 18 will sport the world's first 18-inch 4K resolution 165Hz display.

More information is promised for the next week once CES kicks off, but the Razer Blade 16 already seems to pack a punch. Its OLED display was developed by Razer in collaboration with Samsung Display. Not only will the 2560x1600 resolution panel pack a 240Hz refresh rate, but it will also have a 0.2ms response time. In another first, the display on the Blade 16 also makes it the world's first VESA Certified Clear MR 11000 laptop. Razer promises that the display will also have a 1 million to 1 contrast ratio, and meet VESA Display HDR True Black 500 certification.

The bigger sibling, the Razer Blade 18, has some impressive display specs of its own that you rarely see in the gaming space. It is 4K resolution, for more pixels on the screen and more detail. It's 165Hz for smoother gameplay. It also packs a 3ms response time for reduced screen tearing. As for the color space, it can hit 100% DCI-P3. Previous models maxed out with a QHD+ 240Hz resolution display.

Razer didn't mention what CPUs would be powering these laptops, but it did touch on the design a bit. The company highlighted that both the Blade 16 and Blade 18 have CND aluminum unibody constrictions, and up to 89% screen-to-body ratios.

We're looking forward to hearing more about the refreshed Blade 16 and Blade 18 soon. The laptops will be on showcase at the Razer Booth at Central Hall, Booth #1505. Those unable to attend CES can also hear more about the laptop during a community livestream.