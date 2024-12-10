These days, it's rare to find a laptop with multiple ports or anything bigger than USB-C, even if it's a gaming laptop like the Razer Blade 14. That's why it's even more important that there are quality docking stations to make up the shortfall. Even the best laptops need a docking station to turn them into a desktop workstation with external monitors and other peripherals, and that's where this Razer USB 4 Dock comes in.

The Razer USB 4 Dock is one of the best docks I've ever used. It has fourteen ports, including the upstream USB 4 port with 100W Power Delivery that you'd use to connect to your laptop. You also get a few more USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, two display outputs (HDMI and DP), SD and microSD card slots, gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Oh, and one extra USB-A port that's supposed to be used with 2.4GHz dongles, like the ones that enable 8K polling rates on Razer's gaming mice. It's a huge list of ports, but because it's USB 4 and not Thunderbolt, it's substantially cheaper than similarly specced docks, making this a winner.

Price, Specs, and Availability

Razer announced the Razer USB 4 Dock on November 14, 2024, for $230. It is available in Black or Mercury and can be purchased on Razer's website or larger retailers such as Amazon. It has the usual ports you'd expect from a fully featured dock, a USB-A port dedicated to 2.4GHz dongles so they don't get interfered with by your other connected devices, and a dedicated power button so it can charge other devices while your computer is no longer connected.

It's worth mentioning that because Razer went with USB 4 instead of Thunderbolt, the price is much lower than you'd expect for this level of connectivity. Make no mistake, this is a premium docking station in every regard, and it even beats Razer's own Thunderbolt dock.

Razer USB 4 Dock Ports 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C PD 100W, 1x USB-C PD 20W, 1 x USB-C 3.2, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, SD card, Micro SD card, 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x USB-A for use with 2.4GHz dongles USB Power Delivery 100W Power supply included 180W adapter Max display res. 4K@120HZ (DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1) Price $230 Dimensions 190 x 80 x 21.5 mm Expand

What I like about the Razer USB 4 Dock

Plenty of ports and a thoughtful power button

Close

The utilitarian nature of docking stations doesn't lend itself to good-looking hardware, but the Razer USB 4 Dock is an exception—at least until you start plugging cables, dongles, and USB drives into it like a techno-hedgehog. It's only 21.5mm in height and is slightly less wide than other docking stations like the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station. It feels as premium as any of Razer's other aluminum-clad devices, so it'll perfectly match up to Razer Blade laptops.

But back to the utilitarian nature, because it's not all flash and no substance. You get pretty much every port you could ask for, including HDMI and DisplayPort outputs that can do 4K120. I don't have a 4K display with that refresh rate on hand, but it powered a 3440x1440 ultrawide at 165Hz just fine. A single USB 4 USB-C with 100W Power Delivery connects to your laptop or other device. Then there are four USB-A ports, two USB-C (one with PD 20W), gigabit Ethernet, microSD and SD card readers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a power button.

There's also one more USB-A on the thin side opposite the power button, which is for 2.4GHz dongles, so they are kept apart from the other ports to reduce the chance of interference. If you've got fast polling rate mice or keyboards from gaming companies like Razer or want trouble-free wireless audio, that's the port to use. In testing, I didn't notice any interference differences between that port and the other four USB-A ports, but I'm sure some hardware configurations might cause issues.

What I didn't like about the Razer USB 4 Dock

There's not much to dislike except the size of the power brick