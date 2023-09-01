Key Takeaways The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition now has a 24K gold variant, created as an exclusive one-time commission by Razer's CEO, Min-Liang Tan.

While the gold mouse is visually stunning, its durability may be questionable due to the softness of 24K gold.

If you're not looking for a luxurious version, you can still purchase the standard model of the Viper Mini Signature Edition for $230, which offers excellent functionality and responsiveness.

The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition was announced at the beginning of the year and is an absolute beast of a mouse, especially with its recent update that brings 8KHz polling. If you thought the Viper Mini Signature Edition couldn't get any more lavish, then prepare to be surprised, as Razer's CEO Min-Liang Tan has unveiled a version that's made from 24K gold.

Now, don't expect to head into your local electronics retailer to pick up this variant of the mouse, as it appears to be a one-off creation. Tan shared pictures of the 24K gold mouse on X (formerly Twitter), also providing details that the mouse was an "exclusive one-time commission". Tan did not share a how much this cost or how much it was sold for, but you can bet that it was a ridiculous amount of money.

While it's absolutely beautiful, one has to wonder just how resilient it might be when actually being used. Of course, this is more than likely just a showpiece, but if someone did try using this version daily, there's a good chance that it might not be that durable. 24K gold is the purest form of the material, and it is actually incredibly soft. Of course, it's unclear whether the complete chassis is made from gold or if there is a support layer underneath and the 24K gold is just plating.

Regardless, it's sometimes fun to see these creations in the wild, especially when it created by the original manufacturer. With that said, you can always scoop up the standard model of the Viper Mini Signature Edition for $230 if you're looking for a wireless gaming mouse, that's both responsive and light.