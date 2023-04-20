The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition, one of the most expensive mice in the company's lineup, is getting a big new feature with an upcoming firmware update early next week. According to Razer, the update will turn the Viper Mini Signature Edition into the world's first wireless mouse to feature a true 8000Hz polling rate.

This will be done through Razer's HyperPolling Wireless technology, which isn't completely new, but it previously only supported 4000Hz polling in mice that had the feature. Razer's first mouse to have 8000Hz polling was the Razer Viper 8K, which was a wired mouse. However, thanks to the HyperPolling Wireless dongle that's included with the Viper Mini Signature Edition, you can benefit from 0.125ms polling intervals, resulting in more precise mouse movements.

The polling rate determines how quickly your mouse sends information about its position to your computer, and as such, it affects the movement of the mouse cursor. A higher polling rate means the mouse will move more smoothly on the screen, which also allows you to more quickly react to rapidly changing information, which is common in competitive e-sports titles.

Even prior to the update, the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition is a very impressive mouse, as it should be for its $280 price tag. It features a honeycomb design, but it's made of a magnesium alloy to allow for a sturdy build while remaining impressively lightweight, at just 49 grams. It also features a Focus Pro 30K sensor, which, as the name suggests, sports a 30K DPI to help with precision, and it uses third-generation optical switches rated for 90 million clicks, so it should last you a long time.

The update enabling an 8000Hz polling rate will be available on April 24th. If you haven't yet, you can check out the mouse below.