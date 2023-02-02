Razer's been quite busy since the start of the new year, offering up new and powerful laptops, debuting one of the best webcams on the market, and releasing a handheld gaming console that's both compact and features a 5G wireless connection. If all of that wasn't enough, the company is taking things to another level with its latest gaming mouse, the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition. The mouse is being positioned as an ultra-high-end product featuring a magnesium alloy skeleton, coming in at 49 grams and costing $279.99.

Like many of its other products, Razer touts this mouse as being the "best" and this time, for good reason. The mouses uses sturdy materials, but at the same time is lightweight, which is great for those that want the best of both worlds with form and function. The company states that it has "a zero-tolerance rate on quality control," meaning that each mouse that comes out of the factory is perfect. As far as its sensor, the mouse uses Razer's Focus Pro 30K sensor, featuring a max DPI of 30,000.

The mouse can be used in a wired or wireless configuration, and features Razer's HyperSpeed wireless technology for the best wireless connection possible. When used wirelessly, the mouse can last up to 60 hours on a single charge and can be charged via the device's USB-C port. While the customization options on the mouse are relatively low, you do have the option of choosing PTFE or Corning Gorilla Glass 3 mouse feet. Furthermore, you will also get grip tape in the box, which can be applied if needed. Last but not least, Razer is backing this mouse with a three-year warranty.

For those interested, the mouse will be available directly through the Razer website for $279.99 starting on February 11 at 8am PST. Judging from the excitement generated from the press release, this could be a hot item despite its high price, so if you're looking to add this piece to your PC setup, be at the ready when the time and date arrive.

