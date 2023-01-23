Razer is known for making some amazing hardware for PCs, smartphones, and even game consoles. While there are a lot of contenders when it comes to the best gaming mice, the Viper Ultimate gaming mouse is no slouch and an excellent purchase, especially when it's on sale. The Viper Ultimate gaming mouse comes in two colors, Black and Mercury, and also comes with a charging dock. While it normally costs $150, it can now be had for 60% off, bringing the price down to a more affordable $60.

The Razer Viper Ultimate features an ambidextrous design and a 20,000 DPI sensor that offers enhanced accuracy when gaming or simply navigating your desktop. With its HyperSpeed Wireless technology, you can expect an excellent connection, along with extremely low latency. Furthermore, if you are in an environment that has lots of frequency noise, the mouse will automatically switch channels to establish the best connection possible.

In addition to its excellent performance points, the mouse offers a lightweight design that makes it easy on the wrist and its up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge means you rarely have to charge it. If you ever do find yourself running low, just know that you can quickly charge up the mouse, getting up to five hours of use from a ten-minute charge. Those that like to add a little flair to their setup will be happy to know that the mouse can does offer lighting effects and supports 16.8 million colors.

As mentioned before, the Razer Viper Ultimate is on sale and does come with a charging dock. The Mercury variant can be purchased from Best Buy, while the Black model is available from Amazon.