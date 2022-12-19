Razer Viper Ultimate Razer Viper Ultimate $55 $150 Save $95 The Razer Viper Ultimate offers a lightweight ambidextrous design with a 20K DPI optical sensor, 8 programmable buttons, and a 70-hour battery life. It also features Razer's optical switches for more precise clicks. $55 at Amazon $55 at Best Buy

Razer is known for its high-end gaming equipment for computers, and when it comes to mice, it offers a wide variety of options. The Viper Ultimate is one of its better offerings, featuring an extremely precise 20,000 DPI optical sensor, 70 hours of use on a single charge, and coming in weighing at 74 grams. Best of all it has an ambidextrous design, meaning you can use it optimally whether you're right or left-handed.

While this mouse normally retails for $150, you can now find it at an extreme discount, with retailers like Amazon and Best Buy knocking $95 off for a limited time. If you've been looking to grab an excellent deal on a wireless gaming mouse, this is probably going to be one of the best deals that come around for a while.

The Razer Viper Ultimate features a relatively tame design coming in all black, with an illuminated Razer logo where the palm rests. The mouse features Razer Focus Plus, giving you incredible precision with its 20,000 DPI sensor and the included Razer HyperSpeed Wireless dongle gives you high transmission rates with low latency for one of the best possible experiences.

Although the mouse offers up to 70 hours on a single charge, the included dock can charge up the mouse in 10 minutes, giving you 5 additional hours of use when needed. For those that need instant and on the fly control of their mouse, you'll be happy to know that the Viper Ultimate has eight programmable buttons. As the final cherry on top, the mouse comes in weighing at balanced 74 grams, which sits about in the middle when it comes to gaming mice.

The mouse is now available from Best Buy in both Black and Mercury colors, while Amazon carries it in just Black. Both retailers will have it priced at $54.99, making it an incredible deal. If you're still debating on other options, you might want to check out some of the best gaming mice out right now.