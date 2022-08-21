Razer Viper V2 Pro review: Good, but not the upgrade we expected

The Razer Viper family of gaming mice was always designed with one thing in mind: Performance. From the start, the mouse was developed alongside top professional gamers to provide a product they wanted to use. From the shape to the weight, and the cable (or lack of), everything on the Viper has been designed to be the best of the best. With the Viper Ultimate, the first go at losing the cable, it was hard to imagine how Razer could possibly make it better.

But that is never a thought that crosses the minds of the Razer boffins. And so here we are with the Razer Viper V2 Pro. On the box, you’re reminded of why this thing exists. It’s an “ultra-lightweight wireless esports mouse.” As a follow-up, it’s less of a revolution than the original Viper was. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t as impressive in its own right.

The Viper Ultimate has been my own gaming mouse of choice for some time, though I confess, I am no professional gamer. But the idea of a newer version is certainly exciting, though I’m still waiting for a mouse that actually makes me a better gamer.

Pricing and availability

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is on sale now from Razer’s own store and authorized resellers such as Amazon and Best Buy. It’s available in two colors, black and white, and both versions cost $150.

If you’re looking to save a little, the Amazon Renewed program has the Viper V2 Pro available in refurbished condition for $25 less.

Design and features: No longer truly ambidextrous

Incredibly lightweight.

Retains traditional Viper shape but is no longer suitable for left-handed use.

Only a single onboard profile can be stored.

One of the defining features of the Razer Viper has always been its incredibly lightweight body without the need to have holes drilled into it. The original was already lightweight at 69g, but now we’re at the Viper V2 Pro, Razer has managed to shave another 10g off that. On paper that sounds small, but on a device that already weighed so little, it’s a huge amount. Holding both at the same time you can clearly tell the V2 Pro is a decent amount lighter. And don’t forget, there’s a battery inside this mouse. Even if it feels like it must be powered by fresh air.

The Viper V2 Pro isn't as friendly to left-handed gamers as its predecessors.

One change that’s not quite so impressive is a move from being properly ambidextrous to merely symmetrical. The overall shape of the mouse is unchanged, but the only additional programmable buttons are now on the left-hand side. This means it’s usable, but not really designed for left-handed gamers. Razer has typically been one of the better supporters of mice for left-handers so it’s a little disappointing to see. However, the Viper V2 Pro is extremely comfortable to use, just as its predecessors have been. The shape doesn’t look targeted at ergonomics, but the overall package is superb. The combination of the curved body and the fact it weighs so little make it one of the better mice to use all day, gaming or not.

There are a total of five programmable buttons, but this includes the regular buttons and the scroll wheel. You get two additional buttons positioned over the thumb. As on previous Vipers, these are perfectly placed for activation without the need to relocate your thumb along the side of the mouse. They’re so light to press you can simply twitch your thumb to activate.

Unfortunately, you only have space on the mouse to store a single profile. If you primarily play one game you won’t have a problem, but if you like to have different profiles for different games you’re going to have to use Razer Synapse to switch those as required. Synapse will sync your profiles through the cloud across devices, but to get the most from this mouse you will always need to have it handy. Synapse is still only available on Windows, which is naturally where the majority of gamers play. But if you want to use this with a Mac, you’ll need a Windows PC handy to make any settings changes.

Perhaps surprisingly there's no RGB on this mouse.

Perhaps surprisingly you won’t be setting up profiles for any Chroma RGB lighting, Razer has chosen to omit this from the Viper V2 Pro. It’s hardly a deal-breaker but those who enjoy a little RGB glow will have to make do without it. Razer does include a set of its grip tape, though, and honestly, you’re going to want to use it. The side of the mouse is smooth plastic and the added tactility makes all the difference.

It’s also worth highlighting that Razer continues to keep a dedicated DPI switch on the bottom of the mouse out of harm’s way. We’ve all been there, in the heat of battle, accidentally increasing the DPI at just the wrong moment. On the bottom of the mouse, the power button also doubles up as a way to change your DPI. What seems to be missing from the bottom is anywhere to store the wireless dongle. So if you travel with the Viper V2 Pro, take good care of it.

Performance and battery life

Incredibly fast and accurate.

Battery life is decent even if you’re using it at higher polling rates.

Easy recharging with USB-C cable.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is built for performance and gamers who demand the most from their mouse. You don’t have to be a pro to use, it though. The Viper V2 Pro is packed with Razer’s latest and greatest, including 3rd-gen optical switches and a 30,000 DPI optical sensor. I’ve been a fan of Razer’s optical mouse switches from the very first generation. They’re incredibly light and being optical versus mechanical means virtually instant actuation. The sound of the click is pretty satisfying, too.

But that theme of speed is what the Viper V2 Pro is all about. The inability to distinguish between wired and wireless performance. Average players, like myself, will always struggle to actually feel the benefit of this speed, but it’s there. But it’s not just the raw, ridiculous numbers that this mouse brings. One of Razer’s best points is the feature set it can provide across the range, features that everyone can enjoy. Asymmetric cut-off will dynamically adjust lift-off and landing distances based on the current surface you’re using. The calibration tools are exceptional, and whatever your ability or your setup, you can tailor the Viper V2 Pro exactly to your requirements.

This is a fast, light, comfortable gaming mouse with the tools to customize it perfectly to your needs.

Of course, it is also incredibly fast and accurate. The tech inside is part of that, but when wrapped up in a body this light, the mouse truly becomes an extension of your hand. It feels like you’re floating across the desk while lining up some crispy headshots. I’m not much of a PvP player these days, but using a Viper mouse is about the only way I can even tolerate the Crucible in Destiny 2.

Battery life is good without being outstanding. Naturally, turning up the polling rate will help it drain faster, but the fact there’s no RGB on this mouse does help. Razer’s claims feel about right, I’ve been charging it once every couple of weeks having used it for a mixture of work and gaming. Though it should be said the 1,000 Hz polling rate has been just fine for me.

It’s worth highlighting as well that Razer has done away with the first-party USB cables of old. Likewise with the wireless charging dock that the Viper Ultimate had. This is a simple, standard USB-C cable. Huzzah!

Who should buy the Razer Viper V2 Pro?

The Viper V2 Pro is still a great choice for competitive gamers.

Those who play primarily one title will find it easiest to use.

The older Viper is still a good alternative for a lot of players.

I won’t lie, I’m a little conflicted with the Razer Viper V2 Pro. There are obviously areas in that Razer has improved things. It’s got the latest and greatest of everything and somehow it’s even lighter. But I expected a sequel to the old Viper Ultimate and I just don’t think this is it. If you already use the Viper Ultimate or even the original wired Viper, I’m not sure this is the one to upgrade to.

A good gaming mouse but there are compromises.

The price is comparable to the Viper Ultimate, but there are compromises. And sadly, I expected more from Razer. Many recent products have touted the onboard profile storage so that reliance on its Synapse application could be reduced. But this does away with that. And yet has “Pro” in its name. I guess for single-game professionals it’s still fine, it has onboard storage for a single profile. But I play different games on my laptop to my desktop, and even I find this change really frustrating.

That’s not to say the Razer Viper V2 Pro isn’t a good mouse. Because it is. The form factor and lightweight nature of the beast continue to make it one of the most comfortable competitive gaming mice around. And the performance continues to be class-leading. The Viper V2 Pro is an excellent mouse.

But I can’t get away from the compromises over its own predecessors, let alone competing products from other manufacturers. If you can find a cheap Viper Ultimate, I’d still personally go for that one, especially if you’re a left-handed gamer. There’s so much to love about this mouse but on the whole, it does feel like a rare miss.