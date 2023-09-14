Key Takeaways The Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed gaming mouse features an evolved shape with finger grooves and flatter sidewalls for different grip styles and hand sizes, making it more comfortable to use.

This new mouse is equipped with the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor and comes with a HyperSpeed USB Type-A dongle and AA battery. It can also be upgraded to a maximum 4,000 Hz polling rate with a separate dongle.

In addition to its ergonomic design and improved sensor, the mouse sports long-lasting battery life of up to 280 hours, programmable buttons, and onboard memory for saving settings.

It is available starting at $70.

Razer has launched the Viper V3 HyperSpeed gaming mouse. This mouse refreshes the Viper lineup a bit. It comes with a new design, a better sensor, as well as improved battery life. Best of all, it retails for $70 and is an affordable way to play just like the pros do.

The biggest feature of this new mouse is the evolved shape. The mouse has a ring finger ledge, which can prevent finger pinching, along with flatter sidewalls for different grip styles and hand sizes. In addition, the mouse now features pronounced finger grooves for a better grip. Other design features include a raised rear-shifted hump, and a new side button design that puts accessibly first. These should also help the mouse be a little more ambidextrous than previous versions.

That's just the look of the mouse, though. Razer has also updated the mouse with the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor. The mouse also comes with the HyperSpeed USB Type-A dongle in the box and an AA battery. By default, the mouse has a 1,000 Hz polling rate, but you will have to buy a HyperPolling Wireless Dongle to get the maximum 4,000 Hz rate that's supported. You can buy a bundle from Razer for $120 that includes this (though it's currently $85 at the time of writing). You can expect up to 280 hours of non-competitive play from the mouse with the included AA battery, and when the battery runs read, you can use it via USB-C.

Other notable features of this mouse that might make it enticing to you include the multi-device support (you can pair a keyboard and mouse to a single dongle), the 60-million click lifecycle, and the 6 buttons that can be programmed for macros and other shortcuts. Of course, the mouse has onboard memory, too, which can let you save things like the DPI and the polling rate.

