Whether you play on an Xbox Series X|S or prefer the feel of a great gaming controller when playing on your gaming PC, finding the model that fits your needs can be tricky. Racing games have slightly different needs from those of multiplayer shooters, as do sports games or retro emulators. While the Xbox controller is often said to be the standard to live up to, sometimes you want extra buttons or the ability to change the thumbsticks for differing heights or shapes. That's where custom controllers like the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro come in, and while it's expensive at $200, it's now my favorite Xbox-style controller.

Custom controllers are all about customizability. At a minimum, they let you reassign buttons to other commands, while the better ones add extra customizable buttons, trigger stops for a more mouse-click feel with reduced reaction times, and removable thumbsticks that can change height and shape or be replaced when worn. This new controller has all these things and adds improved ergonomics, ABXY buttons with microswitches so they aren't mushy feeling, 2.4GHz wireless, and a bonus for PC users: a 1,000Hz polling rate when connected via USB-C. The only thing missing is Bluetooth connectivity, which is a shame as I'd love to use this controller with every device I own.

About this review: Razer provided a Wolverine V3 Pro controller for review. The company had no input in this article and did not see its contents before publishing.

The new Pro standard Razer Wolverine V3 Pro Pro gamers, this is your next controller 9.5 / 10 The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is a wired and wireless Xbox-style controller for the Xbox Series X | S and PC. It has great ergonomics no matter your grip style and is customizable physically and through an extensive software package. Pros Hall effect joysticks with interchangeable thumbsticks

Tactile mouse-click buttons

Smooth triggers with trigger stops that make them feel like mouse clicks Cons 1,000Hz polling rate is PC and wired-only

Expensive

No Bluetooth connectivity $200 at Amazon $200 at Razer

Pricing and availability

Razer announced the Wolverine V3 Pro on August 28, 2024. It's available to purchase from multiple retailers, including Razer and Amazon. The premium controller costs $200 and is only available in black. It works with Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows-based PCs running Windows 10 or 11.

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro Brand Razer Platform Xbox Series X/S, PC Battery About 20 hours Connectivity USB-C wired or 2.4GHz Headset Support 3.5mm audio jack Programmable Yes Extra Buttons 6 remappable (4 back, 2 bumper) Colors Black Cable Length Detachable 10ft USB-C Compatible Accessories Comes with travel case, replaceable thumbstick caps Price $200 Joystick type Hall Effect, swappable caps Polling rate Up to 1,000Hz (When used Wired on PC) Expand

What I like

Great ergonomics and solid build quality, among others

Close

Since even budget controllers come with Hall effect sticks, that isn't enough to make a controller stand out - it's just the table stakes. Razer wisely went with them on the Wolverine V3 Pro, joining Turtle Beach and Victrix in the small group of premium Hall effect Xbox-style controllers. With Microsoft and SCUF still to release anything with Hall effect sticks, Razer's first wireless Xbox controller needed to nail the basics, and the rest, but I didn't expect them to nail it so completely.

The magnetic sensors won't get stick drift, and they also feature magnetic and replaceable thumbcaps, which come in various heights with convex and concave tips. This is useful when switching it up for different game styles, and it also enhances longevity as you can swap them when they wear out. The D-pad is also a new design I've not used before, with a floating pad that feels almost analog but only registers in the usual eight directions. It gives great feedback to your thumb, and the floating design makes fighting game moves easier to pull off than the usual cross-shaped pad.

The springs in the thumbstick modules and triggers have more pushback than those in standard controllers. That comes in handy for flicks and going back to center position, and also for holding aim positions for longer times, something that I find difficult without the added resistance. The triggers have easily activated trigger stops, turning them into microswitch mouse buttons for fast action. The top surfaces of the controller are also treated with a soft-touch coating that's almost suede-like, if suede was made of plastic, and the bottom of the controller has a knurled grip pattern that's not sharply defined enough to hurt but has plenty of grip.

Razer's first wireless Xbox controller needed to nail the basics, and the rest, but I didn't expect them to nail it so completely.

I have big hands, but even those with smaller hands will appreciate the ergonomic tweaks Razer has made to the Xbox blueprint. The hand grips are shorter and stubbier, so they sit nicely in your grip. The extra buttons on the back and near the triggers are easier to reach than other premium controllers and have a satisfying click when pressed. The ABXY cluster also uses mouse-style microswitches under the usual membrane, so they're familiar, but click with enough feedback that you know you've pressed them properly. After going through several mushy-feeling membrane-only premium controllers recently, the feeling of these new buttons is a welcome change.

Extremely customizable