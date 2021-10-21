Razer launches Zephyr face mask and new peripherals at RazerCon 2021

Today, Razer held its RazerCon 2021 digital livestream, and with it came a wide range of new product launches, including new gaming peripherals and a new color for the Razer Book. For desktop enthusiasts, Razer launched new high-performance components, but there was a lot for everyone else, too.

Razer Zephyr

Perhaps the most long-awaited announcement of the show was Razer Zephyr, the face mask that was originally shown off at CES 2021 as Project Hazel. Back in the summer, Razer confirmed it was turning Project Hazel into a real product, and now, it’s finally here. Calling it a “wearable air purifier”, Razer claims the Zephyr face mask’s N95-grade air filters can last up to three times longer than a standard single-use mask. Plus, the device has two fans with adjustable speeds to keep air flowing more naturally and make breathing easier.

The mask uses a clear visor with anti-fog coating in front of the user’s mouth so social interactions are a bit more natural, and it uses RGB lighting for extra flair on the outside, but also on the inside to light up the user’s face to make facial expressions more visible. The RGB lighting can be adjusted with the Zephyr app for Android and iOS.

The Razer Zephyr face mask is available for $99.99, and you can buy a pack of 10 replacement filters for $29.99. You can also buy the Razer Zephyr Starter Pack, including the mask and three packs of filters for $149.99.

Razer Enki

Turning to more gaming-focused peripherals coming from RazerCon 2021, Razer announced the Enki family of gaming chairs. Razer made its debut in gaming chairs with the Iskur, but the Enki lineup offers a different approach. It has curved shoulder arches at the top to fore users to sit with the ideal posture, it has a wide 21-inch seat base, and it can recline up to 152 degrees. This model comes in Razer Green, Quartz Pink, or Black.

If you want something a little fancier, you can get the Razer Enki Pro, which uses a carbon fiber finish for the chair’s exterior, and an Alcantara/leatherette upholstering for a more premium feel. It also uses different density materials for the backrest for improved comfort.

Finally, for the more budget-conscious, there’s the Razer Enki X, a more affordable version of the chair that features some of the same design elements like the 152-degree recline. This model is only available in Razer Green, however.

The Razer Enki family of chairs is available starting at $299.

Razer Kraken V3

In the gaming audio peripherals department, RazerCon 2021 brought along the new Kraken V3 family of headsets. Razer’s Kraken family has been around for a while, and the Kraken V3 family is the first to include Razer HyperSense. This is essentially haptic feedback technology, which uses audio cues to determine when it should vibrate to offer a more immersive experience. You can adjust the intensity of the haptic feedback on the fly, too.

At the top of the range, the Razer Kraken V3 Pro uses Razer’s usual TriForce 50mm drivers and they support THX Spatial Audio for surround sound. The design is slimmer and lighter than previous models, and Razer has also added a Chroma RGB ring light, a detachable super cardioid mic, and USB Type-C charging.

If you want a wired headset, the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense offers a similar experience without having to worry about battery life. Finally, you can get the standard Kraken V3, which has similar specs but lacks HyperSense support.

The Razer Kraken V3 family starts at $99.99.

Razer Book in Quartz Pink

Finally, if you’re looking for a new laptop, Razer now gives you a new option. The productivity-focused Razer Book is now available in Quartz Pink, and it’s quite the striking color. Previously, the laptop was only available in Silver, so this new model is undoubtedly more distinct.

It’s still powered by 11th-generation Intel Core processors, and otherwise features high-end specs. It also now comes with Windows 11. The Razer Book in Quartz Pink starts at $999.99. You can find the current model on Amazon, and the Quartz Pink version should show up soon as well.