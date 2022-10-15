Razer launches new gaming earbuds, a Lamborghini gaming chair, and more

Razer hosted its RazerCon 2022 event today, and with it came a whole slew of announcements for new devices and peripherals for gamers, streamers, and Razer fans in general. The company is always growing its portfolio of products, and today, we have a few new additions, including the all-new Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed gaming earbuds and a gaming chair designed in partnership with Automobili Lamborghini.

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed

First off, one of the more interesting launches at RazerCon 2022 is the new Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed gaming earbuds. These build on the existing Hammerhead V2 and Hammerhead Pro, but they’re the first model to support dual wireless connectivity. Instead of only using Bluetooth – which is still supported – this new model also supports the Razer HyperSpeed protocol using the included USB-C dongle, promising low-latency audio for gaming.

The reason they come with the USB-C dongle is to make them even more suitable for console gaming, as this new model comes with Xbox and PlayStation licensing, with different models for each console. Of course, the USB-C dongle should work with any device that supports USB audio. Design-wise, the Xbox model will feature black earbuds and a charging case, though the inside of the case is green. The PlayStation version has white earbuds and a white case on the outside, with a black interior and some black accents on the earbuds.

The earbuds use dual noise-cancelling microphones to improve voice clarity during calls, and they promise up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case. And of course, this is Razer we’re talking about, so they also support Chroma RGB lighting for a bit of extra flair.

Both models of the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed will be available in November for $149.99.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro

Yes, Razer is upgrading its popular Razer Kraken Kitty Edition headset with the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro. This model builds upon the customization options of the original model with interchangeable ears, so not only can you use the original cat ears, but also bear and bunny ears, all of which are included in the box. Of course, the headset also supports the full range of Razer Chroma RGB lighting.

Otherwise, this is still a wired headset, featuring 7.1 digital surround sound powered by the 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers. The headset also includes a Razer HyperClear cardioid microphone for clear voice pickup.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro will be available in the fourth quarter of 2022 for $199.99.

Razer also announced a refresh of the Kaira family of headsets with PlayStation licensing during Razercon 2022. It’s not exactly clear what’s new in these models, but the lineup includes the wired Kaira X, along with the wireless Kaira and Kaira Pro. All models feature 50mm TriForce drivers and a detachable boom microphone.

The wireless headsets use Razer HyperSpeed technology for low-latency audio, and they promise 30 hours of battery life, though that can vary a lot on the Kaira Pro, because it also has optional haptics powered by Razer Hyper Sense. The Pro model also supports Razer Chroma RGB lighting.

The new models are available today. The Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed costs $199.99, the Kaira HyperSpeed costs $129.99, and the Kaira X goes for $59.99.

Razer Blue Screen

For content creators, whether that’s streaming or recording videos, Razer is also introducing the new Razer Blue Screen, which is fairly self-explanatory. This is a 94-inch rollable blue backdrop that makes it easier to key out the background so you can add whatever backdrop you want to your video.

The blue screen is made of premium fibers and Razer claims it offers the cleanest keying, though they may require more light to be used effectively.

The Razer Blue Screen is available today starting at $159.99.

Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

One of the more expensive products shown off at RazerCon 2022 is the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition. This new special edition of the Razer Enki Pro is designed to mimic the seat upholstery and stitching of Lamborghini sports carts, featuring a mostly black design with orange accents.

The idea is fairly similar to other limited editions of the Enki Pro, which include partnerships with Koenigsegg and Williams Racing. The chair features Alcantara upholstery and a dual-density backrest, a magnetic head cushion, and a dial to easily adjust the recline of the chair.

Like other limited editions of this chair, the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition will cost $1,299.99 and it will be available in December. That price is a $300 markup compared to the standard edition of the Enki Pro.

New Razer Quartz and Mercury products

Speaking of new editions of existing products, Razer is also expanding the product selection for its Mercury (white) and Quartz (pink) products. Soon, you’ll be able to grab the new Razer Barracuda headset in Quartz or Mercury, in addition to the existing Black model, bringing it in line with the cheaper Barracuda X.

The Quartz lineup will also include the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL keyboard, the BlackShark V2 X headset, the Razer Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse, and the Razer Strider Hybrid in the large size. These products will be in October.

As for the Mercury products, you can expect to see the color expand to the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro, including the TKL model, and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. These new white products will launch in November at varying prices.

Panerai Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition

In a collaboration meant for those with deeper pockets, Razer has collaborated with luxury watchmaker Panerai on a special edition Luminor Quaranta watch. This special edition features a black casing and strap, with the iconic Razer green accents in the strap stitching and the seconds hand. The sandwich dial also illuminates in green.

Predictably, this is a fairly limited run, with only 500 pieces available directly from Panerai’s website or at a Panerai boutique. Razer didn’t mention pricing, but the existing Panerai Luminor Quaranta models cost $7,400.

Razer Axon Wallpaper PC App

Finally, the cheapest product announced at RazerCon 2022 – because it’s free – is the new Razer Axon Wallpaper app for PCs. Razer is leveraging the popularity of Razer Chroma and bringing it directly to your desktop background with custom backgrounds designed to take advantage of Razer Chroma RGB lighting effects.

The Razer Axon Wallpaper app will feature wallpapers based on all kinds of games or the Razer brand itself, plus specially-curated photos. Razer says that every wallpaper is Axon-compatible, so you can also upload your own images and watch them light up with Razer Chroma. Multi-monitor setups are also supported.

You can download the Razer Axon app here, and Razer says the first 10,000 users to do so can redeem the code #RAZERCON2022 to get access to a special set of wallpapers celebrating this year’s RazerCon.