Razer’s best iPhone controller is on sale for $64 right now

Razer released its Kishi controller last year as a Nintendo Switch-like gamepad for mobile devices, with your phone positioned in the middle of the controls. It features dual analog joysticks, physical buttons and triggers, and pass-through power, and now you can get the iPhone version for $64.49 from Amazon. That’s the lowest recorded price yet, and $17 cheaper than the controller was in June.

The iPhone model of the Razer Kishi uses a Lightning connector for connecting to your phone, instead of the USB Type-C port on the Android model. It works with all sizes of the iPhone X, 11, 12, and other models, though you might need to take off any cases you have on before attaching the controller. The controller can be used with any iOS games that support gamepad input, including Stardew Valley, Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Telltale games, and so on. It also works with some streaming apps, like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now, and Steam Link.

Razer Kishi This is one of the best gamepads for iPhones, and it's at an all-time low price right now. Buy at Amazon

The Razer Kishi has a pass-through Lightning port, so you can keep your phone charged during extended play sessions. However, the external connector doesn’t support data, so wired headphones and other accessories can’t be used at the same time as the Kishi. If you want to keep the shooting noises to yourself, you’ll need to stick with Bluetooth headphones.