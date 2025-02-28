There is zero doubt in my mind that Razer is one of the most influential companies to ever grace the gaming scene. The company has a storied history of trailblazing product releases that set the standard for gaming peripherals and maintains a continued hunger to innovate in new and exciting directions.

Razer is absolutely prolific in its product release cycles, releasing a brand-new product, a next-gen update, or just an iteration of a flagship device seemingly every other month. With more product lines than I can count on two hands and an R&D department that iterates and innovates like it's going out of style, a misfire is bound to happen occasionally. With all due respect to this pillar of the gaming industry, I think Razer's recent dive into Chroma-laden peripherals has jumped the RGB shark.

3 Niche to a fault

Who is this designed for?