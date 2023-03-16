Razer has launched a new mouse mat, but it is quite different from the others you're probably already familiar with. The new Razer Atlas is Razer's first tempered glass mouse mat, and it is designed to improve your gaming style.

Priced at $100, there's a lot to the new Razer Atlas that could likely make you a better gamer. It is optimized for mice with optical sensors and has an ultra-smooth micro-etched surface that's scratch-resistant and also quite quiet when you swipe your mouse across the surface. That surface of the pad is also dirt and dust-repellant, ensuring that your new mouse mat won't get dirty. Other than that, the mousepad has an anti-slip rubber base, which prevents it from moving around too much. Even the edges of the pad are fancy, being CNC-milled and rounded to withstand high-pressure situations.

Razer says that this combination of features on this mouse pad is ideal for when you end up using a mouse in games that have quick mouse flicks and swipes. But if you're curious, the Razer Atlas comes in two colors — black or white — so it can better match your setup. This is a hard mouse pad and sits alongside the Razer Strider and the Razer Gigantus V2 in Razer's non-chroma mouse mats lineup. The Strider is a hybrid mat, and the Gigantus v2 is a soft mat.

You can use the Razer Atlas with any mice if you please, but Razer suggests using it with gaming mice that have the Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which can track on clear glass. Mice that have this sensor include the Viper V2 Pro, the DeathAdder V3 Pro, or the Basilsk V3 Pro.

You can buy the Razer Atlas today with the link below. It is $100 and is available worldwide.

Razer Atlas The Razer Atlas is Razer's first tempered glass gaming mat. It helps ensure that you get zero resistance when dragging your mouse across the surface when gaming. $100 at Razer

Source: Razer