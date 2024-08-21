Razer Huntsman V2 $90 $200 Save $110 The Razer Huntsman V2 features 2nd-generation Razer linear optical switches, new sound dampening mechanisms, programmable keys and Chroma RGB lighting. it also includes media controls and a multi-function dial. $90 at Amazon

Razer makes some of the best keyboards you can buy in 2024. And while we've seen plenty of great keyboard deals this summer, this one has to be one of our favorites, as it takes a massive 55% off one of the brand's top-end keyboards. The Razer Huntsman not only delivers a typing experience that's great for everyday use, but it's also perfect for gaming too.

Related Best keyboards in 2024 There are countless keyboards on the market, but you only want one. We can help.

Over the past few months, we've seen this keyboard discounted a few times, with pricing hovering anywhere from $130 to $160. So when we say this deal's good, we really mean it. Again, today's deal takes 55% off the Razer Huntsman V2, which brings it down to its lowest price to date at just $89.99. As you can imagine, this is going to be a little bit of an investment, but if you're looking for a new keyboard, this one is going to be a solid option.

What's great about the Razer Huntsman V2?

Source: Razer

Razer has been in the accessory game for quite a while, and it knows how to deliver an experience. The Huntsman V2 not only looks good, but it also offers a solid typing experience as well. It comes with Razer's second generation linear optical switches, with up to an 8000Hz polling rate that will provide a smooth and responsive typing experience.

Not only that, but the switches also have improved sound dampeners in order to provide a more quiet typing experience. Of course, you're going to find the usual set of perks with a quality keyboard like this, with Doubleshot PBT keycaps that will provide an extra layer of durability and won't ever fade over time, no matter how much typing gets done.

The Huntsman V2 also features four media keys and a multi-functional dial, making it easy to take control of your music or screen brightness when you need it. And for those that love to game, the keyboard also comes with onboard memory, making it easy to save specific profiles to easily load up your keyboard macros and settings.

Overall, this is a fairly complete keyboard that not only offers tons of performance perks, but also looks pretty good as well. Those that want to add a little more spice to their setup will appreciate the customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting, and this keyboard even comes with a wrist rest to ensure that you're not going to feel uncomfortable after hours of typing.