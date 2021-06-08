Razer’s Kishi game controller for Android is on sale for $55

The Razer Kishi is one of the best game controllers you can get right now for a smartphone. It attaches to the back and sides of your phone, transforming it into a Nintendo Switch-like design with dual analog joysticks and all the usual gamepad buttons. The model for iPhones (with a Lightning connector) dropped to $81.71 a few days ago, and now Razer has also dropped the price of the Android version to just $55.

The Razer Kishi works with most Android phones, thanks to the adjustable shell. It has dual joysticks, a D-Pad, triggers on the top, and the usual A/B/X/Y buttons. The Kishi works with any Android games that support physical controller input, including Minecraft, Fortnite, Doom, Stardew Valley, Call of Duty: Mobile, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, and Terraria. It’s also a great choice for Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, and other game streaming services. Check the Play Store description (or reviews) for your favorite game to see if controller support is available.

Razer Kishi for Android Razer's Kishi controller for Android has been $68 ($12 off) for a few months, but now it's available for $55. It has a USB Type-C port for connecting to the phone. Buy at Amazon

When you’re not using the Razer Kishi, it folds up for easy storage. The controller also has a pass-through USB Type-C port, so you can keep your phone charged during extended play sessions. However, the charging connector doesn’t support data, so you can’t plug in headphones or other accessories at the same time. Check out XDA’s review of the Razer Kishi for our full impressions.