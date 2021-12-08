Razer’s $60 MagSafe RGB fan will keep your phone cool while gaming

Razer has announced a new accessory aimed at mobile gamers. Those who play modern games that require a lot of resources will be thrilled to hear about the all-new Phone Cooler Chroma. This cooling fan from Razer includes MagSafe support so you can elegantly attach it to newer iPhones. But worry not, Android gamers, for this RGB fan also supports your phones — through a clamp. You can own one right now for a mere $60 to make sure your phone doesn’t overheat when you’re playing your favorite games.

The Verge has reported that Razer is now selling the Phone Cooler Chroma for $60. The company markets this accessory by stating:

Defeat the heat with the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma. Powered by advanced cooling technology for enhanced gaming performance and Razer Chroma™ RGB for true lighting customization. Stay cool when the smartphone battle heats up. Its electronic Peltier cooling tile with heat sink draws heat away from your smartphone and dissipates it with a powerful yet quiet 7-blade fan, ensuring maximum airflow with minimal noise. With 16.8 million colors, countless patterns, and dynamic in-game lighting effects, gain access to the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices as you control it all from one powerful platform.

The fan comes with a 1.5m USB Type-C to USB Type-Cable to power it up. However, it requires a compatible charging adapter. The Phone Cooler Chroma includes six main components:

Razer Chroma RGB

Cover

7-bladed fan

Aluminum heat sink

Electronic Peltier Cooling Tile

Cooling plate

This advanced cooling system will ensure that your gaming sessions aren’t interrupted by lags caused by overheating. You phone will stay fresh, as you bravely fight your online battles. When you add one to your cart, make sure to select whether you want the MagSafe or Universal Clamp edition, depending on the phone model you game on. It’s also worth mentioning that this fan seemingly doesn’t have a battery, so you will need to keep it plugged in at all times when playing.

Will you be pampering your gaming phone with this cooling fan? Let us know in the comments section below.