Razer’s new line of PC components include Kunai fans, Hanbo AIO liquid coolers, and Katana PSU

Razer sells plenty of gaming laptops and peripherals like mice, keyboards, headphones, and more. But the company never truly explored the gaming desktop PC space. Well, that’s changing now with the launch of its new premium PC components — Razer Kunai high-performance fans, Razer Hanbo AIO liquid coolers, and Razer Katana platinum ATX PSU. Razer will begin shipping the new components in the United States this month, with a planned rollout to the rest of the world beginning later this year.

These new products mark Razer’s entry into an already populated high-performance PC component market. The company says these new products incorporate simple plug-and-play software that allows easy access to PC thermal information. Notably, all the components are also enabled within its Razer Synapse software, allowing users to customize the addressable RGB (aRGB) lighting for an immersive experience. Let’s take a look at these products in detail:

Razer Kunai PC case fans

The Razer Kunai are high-performance PC case fans featuring the latest hydraulic bearing technology. These new fans are designed for maximum airflow performance and are optimized to cool the PC with minimal noise. They’ll be available in 120mm and 140mm sizes and will also feature LEDs with a large array of aRGB lighting capabilities. The 120mm fans are said to have up to 42 cubic feet per minute (CFM) airflow and they make up to 35 dBA noise under heavy load at a max RPM of 2200. The 140mm fans, on the other hand, are rated for a max RPM of 1600 and they make 30 dBA noise while allowing for 81CFM airflow.

Razer Hanbo AIO liquid coolers

Razer has partnered with Asetek to make the new Hanbo AIO liquid coolers. They’ll be available in 240mm and 360mm radiator sizes with two 120mm and three 120mm 4-pin PWM fans respectively to move the air out of the enclosure. The liquid cooler supports plenty of CPU sockets including the AMD AM4 and Intel LGA1200 and LGA1700 for the upcoming Alder Lake processors. The cooler pump, as you can see, with an aRGB pump cap that can be customized with the Synapse software.

Razer Katana Power Supply

Lastly, we have the Razer Katana power supply. These are Platinum rated fully modular ATX power supplies for high-performance gaming desktops. These new power supplies will be available in a variety of wattages from 750 to 1,200 watts in a Platinum rating. There’s also an exclusive 1,600-watt Titanium rated power supply for those who’re planning to build a beast of a PC. All these units will feature a 140mm fan to keep thermals in check and of course, it has RGB lights with full Razer Chroma compatibility. The fan also includes a zero RPM mode, which is great.

In addition to the new components, Razer also launched a new Pulse Width Modulator (PWM) Fan Controller. It’s designed to support up to eight Razer Kunai fans and it integrates with Razer Synapse software to put the customizable fan curve control in users’ hands. As mentioned earlier, Razer will start will selling these new components in the US starting this month, but we have no info about the pricing. It plans to roll them out worldwide later this year. If you’re looking to get your hands on these new components, then be sure to check out our collection of the best PC cases. These components should pair nicely with most cabinets on the market without any issues.