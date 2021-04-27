Razer’s new Orochi V2 mouse is designed for on-the-go gaming

Razer produces many, many, many different models of gaming mice. From the entry-level DeathAdder and Mamba mice, to models with wireless charging, Razer aims to have something for everyone. Now the company has yet another mouse to show off, with an ultra-light design and long-lasting battery life — the Orochi V2.

The original Razer Orochi was a small mouse that supported Bluetooth 4.0 and wired connections, RGB lighting, and 8,200 DPI sensing. That model has been out of stock for a long time, but Razer has now released a follow-up. The Razer Orochi V2’s main selling point is its ultra-lightweight design, coming in at less than 60 grams without the battery installed. The mouse is also fully symmetrical, so it works well with both left-handed and right-handed people, as well as any grip style.

Razer said in its announcement, “The tapered ends on the Orochi V2 provide a solid grip for quick, controlled flicks, while a raised back arch ensures a secure palm fit for less fatigue in extended sessions. Topped with a thumb-groove contour for stronger thumb grip and optimized side buttons for ease of access, the Orochi V2 allows users to dial in their focus on both work and play.”

Razer Orochi V2 This is Razer's newest lightweight gaming mouse, with a smaller design for easier portability. It's available in both black and white, but Amazon only seems to have the white option. $69.99 at Amazon

Unlike some other popular gaming mice, the Razer Orochi doesn’t have an internal rechargable battery. Instead, you have to pop in a AA or AAA battery (a AA is included). Razer says the mouse should last “up to 950 hours” with a Bluetooth connection, or up to 425 hours when using the lower-latency 2.4GHz wireless feature. If you’re buying the mouse, it might be a good idea to pick up some rechargeable batteries too.

Some reviews of the Orochi V2 have already been published, and it looks to be a solid option for anyone interested in a small gaming mouse. PCMag praised the lightweight design and connectivity, but also said the Orochi V2 was less comfortable than a full-size mouse. Some reviews also pointed out there’s no RGB lighting, which is likely why the battery life is so high.