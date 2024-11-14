Key Takeaways

  • Razer USB 4 Dock simplifies connecting gaming accessories to your PC.
  • USB 4 ports provide 40Gb/s speed, faster than USB 3.0.
  • Supports HDMI, DisplayPort, USB A, USB C, SD cards, and dual monitors.

If you use a ton of peripherals with your PC, the last thing you want is to have them all connected to your PC in a messy manner. Fortunately, there are plenty of USB docks out there that can combine all kinds of cables into one easy-to-manage hub. Now, Razer has announced its 14-in-1 USB dock for those who want a hub that focuses on what gamers need.

The Razer USB 4 Dock makes adding your gaming accessories a breeze

As revealed in a press release, the Razer USB 4 Dock's main selling point is its namesake. The USB 4 ports allow for 40Gb/s, which makes them eight times the speed of a USB 3.0 dock and less likely to suffer bottlenecks when processing the inputs of multiple devices.

So, what kind of devices can the Razer USB 4 Dock support? Turns out, it can do quite a lot:

Adapting to the dynamic tech landscape, the Razer USB 4 dock comes equipped with a comprehensive array of connections, including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB A, USB C, and even supports varying sizes of SD cards. In true gaming nature, the USB 4 Dock also includes a dedicated 2.4Ghz port reduces any wireless interference, enhancing the reliability of connected gaming peripherals. A unique feature of the dock is its independent power button, which allows for the charging of devices without a PC connection, all managed via a single cable for a streamlined setup.

The dock also supports dual-monitor setups, with one port supporting up to 120Hz for the main game monitor, and a second 60Hz port for Discord on the side monitor.

