Sure, gaming accessories are important for anyone who wants to elevate how they play, but there's a lot of weight that goes into how it looks, too. No gamer should have to resort to using mice and keyboards that don't look the part. Fortunately, Razer knows this all too well and has released a new range of white-based accessories that look seriously sleek.

Razer reveals a sleek white range for gamers

Image Credit: Razer

If you're looking for a new piece of hardware but want it to look as clean as possible, Razer's new range of "white edition" devices does the job perfectly. The company has revealed that the following products are ready to grab as of today.

First up is the Razer Cobra Pro, a gaming mouse with 10 customizable controls and weighing in at $129.99 / €149.99. The Razer Basilisk V3 also got a sleek white design, with 13 customizable controls and a special tilt wheel, selling for $69.99 only at Best Buys in the US.

Moving away from mice, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro now has a white version. This comes with green switches, a Razer Command Dial, and 8 macro keys. If this sounds interesting, you can grab one for $229.99 / €269.99. At a similar price point is the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL, which uses Rapid Trigger Mode to let you perform swift keystrokes. This one is exclusive to Best Buy, Razer, and RazerStores for $229.99 / €249.99.

Finally, there's the Razer Seiren V3 Chroma White Edition. This microphone is designed for both streaming and gaming, and comes in at $139.99 / €159.99. If you want to pick up any of the above products, head over to the Razer White Collection page for more information.