Summary Razer released the PC Remote Play app, allowing streaming of high-fidelity games from PC to mobile without cloud service fees.

The app supports Razer Kishi controllers for an enhanced gaming experience that is compatible with various iOS and Android devices.

Automatic optimization ensures sharp visuals on mobile with immersive gameplay features like Sensa HD Haptics for Android users.

Cloud gaming is a handy way to get high-end games playing on mobile devices with sub-par system specs, but it's not the only way. If you already have a beefy gaming PC, you can instead have it perform all the rendering and beam a feed of what's going on to your phone or tablet. Razer announced its own take on this system back in CES 2025, which it called the Razer PC Remote Play. Now that the service has undergone lots of beta testing, the company is finally ready to release the app for all to use.

Razer releases the PC Remote Play app for all to use

Image Credit: Razer

In an emailed press release, the gaming accessory company announced that the Razer PC Remote Play app is now ready for release. The idea behind the app lets you stream games from your PC onto a mobile device of your choosing, meaning you can play high-fidelity games on your phone without having to pay a monthly fee for a cloud storage service; the best of both worlds.

You can use your iOS or Android controller to play the game, but how about one of those shiny Razer Kishi controllers? The company is pleased to announce that its own high-quality mobile gaming controllers work with its PC Remote Play app, which is nice to know in advance because I'd be shocked if it didn't. In case you missed it, we gave the Razer Kishi Ultra a gleaming 9/10 score, with reviewer Brady Snyder claiming it was "The only one that can replace my Xbox Wireless Controller." That's ample enough praise for me.

Here are the full notes:

Key highlights include: - Expansive controller compatibility: Full support for Razer Kishi and all iOS and Android compatible controllers for uncompromised console-class mobile experience with the power of your gaming PC. o Unlock more play styles on the iPad, with full compatibility with keyboard, mouse, and trackpad. - All your PC games within Razer Nexus: Browse, configure, and launch PC games directly from your mobile device. Instantly launch your PC games, customize your controls, record and share gameplay, and keep your controller updated- all with one app. - Automatic optimization that takes full advantage of your device’s powerful display: Enjoy incredibly sharp, smooth visuals on your device. Razer PC Remote Play automatically optimizes for the device’s maximum resolution and refresh rate, without locking gameplay to fixed aspect ratios. - Immersive play with Razer Sensa HD Haptics: Experience realistic tactile sensations that sync with in-game actions—from explosive gunfire to rumbling vehicle engines—when pairing Razer Kishi Ultra controllers with Android devices.

To get started, download the Razer Remote Play app on Android or iOS, download the Razer Nexus app, download Razer Cortex on your PC, enable Remote Play within Razer Cortex, and ensure you're signed into your Razer account on your mobile and PC devices. Razer should automatically identify each device and let you use remote play right away.