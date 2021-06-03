Razer’s top iPhone controller is $18 off right now

The Razer Kishi is one of the best game controllers you can get right now for a smartphone. It attaches to the back and sides of phones, transforming them into a Nintendo Switch-like design with dual analog joysticks, trigger buttons, and more. We loved the Android version, and now the iPhone model is down to its lowest price yet on Amazon — $81.71, a savings of $18.28 from the usual price.

This version of the Razer Kishi has a Lightning connector, instead of the USB Type-C port on the Android model. It works with all sizes of the iPhone X, 11, 12, and other models, though you might need to take off any cases you have on before attaching the controller. The controller can be used with any iOS games that support gamepad input, including Stardew Valley, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Telltale games, and even Fortni… oh, nevermind.

When you’re not using the Razer Kishi, it folds up for easy storage. The controller also has a pass-through Lightning port, so you can keep your phone charged during extended play sessions. However, the passthrough connector doesn’t support data, so wired headphones and other accessories can’t be used at the same time as the Kishi. If you want to keep the shooting noises to yourself, you’ll need to stick with Bluetooth headphones.

The Android version with a USB Type-C port is also on sale for $68 ($12 off), but that discount has been around for months, so it’s not a hot deal by any means.