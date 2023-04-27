It's been nearly three years since the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro launched, but Razer is now refreshing it. The new 2023 model of the popular headset is as better as ever, with tons of improved features like a better microphone, a more comfortable design, and longer battery life.

Now available for $200, this headset is targeted at eSports users. It's all about the performance, the ultra-light design, the breathable design, and the clear microphone. Unlike Razer's Kraken headsets, there's no RGB lighting, and unlike the Barracuda, this isn't intended as a mobile headset. Rather, this is for those who play games for a living and want the ultimate eSports headset.

There are a few things that sets this new model apart from the old one. You get the new Razer HuperClear Super Wideband microphone, which has a 32Khz sampling rate, nearly double the 16Khz of other products for clear audio. The microphone is a 9.9 mm condenser mic, which makes it sensitive and results in better recording quality, and there's even a built-in pop shield that can prevent peaks and other disrupting noises. You'll also get Pro-Tuned FPS profiles onboard the microphone for some of the most popular games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Call of Duty. These profiles are saved onboard the headset itself, and you still have full control in Razer Synapse if you need it.

Finally, there's the updated design. The headset now has thick and soft headband cushions to distribute weight evenly and reinforced steel headband sliders for better rigidity. Of course, the microphone is fully detachable, too. Other highlights of the headset include the option to use it over Bluetooth 5.2, and the longer 70-hour battery life (up from 24 hours on the previous model). Razer also includes a USB Extender in the box, and you now recharge the headset over USB-C rather than micro USB.