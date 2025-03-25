Summary ReactOS 0.4.15 is the largest ReactOS release yet, focusing on compatibility, bug fixes, and improved system stability.

This update introduces new features like registry mechanisms, enhanced security, and system tool improvements.

The release also supports 64-bit x86 architecture and the ReactOS team has promised future upgrades like power management and UEFI support.

Windows can be frustrating, and it's only natural to want an alternative, especially one that isn't tied to Microsoft. That's where ReactOS, an open-source version of Windows that closely resembles the functionality of classic Windows, comes in. After more than three years without a significant update, ReactOS is finally back, with its latest release, ReactOS 0.4.15, now available for download.

As announced via a blog post on ReactOS's official website, ReactOS 0.4.15 is the operating system's "largest" release to date, with nearly eight times more commits made than in ReactOS 0.4.14.

The update primarily focuses on improving compatibility with Windows software and delivering bug fixes, including major updates to the Plug and Play Manager in the ReactOS kernel and audio improvements like support for additional audio formats, higher sampling rates, and looped playback of wave files. With this update, ReactOS can also run more third-party drivers and boot from USB devices.

The release brings further enhancements to the memory manager and cache controller and introduces new system registry mechanisms, including registry healing and flushing, designed to improve system stability during unexpected power outages. Additionally, the kernel’s Security Subsystem (Se) has been enhanced, enabling better compatibility between the Windows kernel and ReactOS modules.

Image Credit: ReactOS

Finally, ReactOS 0.4.15 comes with several quality-of-life improvements, which include new features in system tools like Notepad and Paint. There's also an enhanced IME (Input Method Editor) feature, which comes with native ZIP archive support. They also set the default visual style and wallpaper to Mizu with this release, though you can find more styles in RAAPS. Notably, it’s the first ReactOS version to support the 64-bit x86 (amd64) CPU architecture, which has been a long-awaited feature.

Looking ahead, the ReactOS team has mentioned in its blog post that they're already working on their next big release, which they say will include exciting upgrades like power management, UEFI support, a new graphical installer, an NTFS filesystem driver, and expanded application compatibility. We just have our fingers crossed that this update won’t take another three years to arrive!

If you’re interested in trying out ReactOS, you can download and install it by following the instructions on their official website. However, as the ReactOS team has stated, keep in mind that the OS is still in alpha, meaning there are no guarantees of stability or file safety. So, proceed with caution!