Summary Microsoft Teams introduces a private chat window for screen sharers to read and respond to text chat without blocking the view.

Users can test the feature by signing up for Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted release.

The new "Chat" button on the toolbar allows screen sharers to stay engaged with participants' input and conversations seamlessly.

What's worse than presenting to a group of people with screen share on Teams? Doing so, but being unable to properly read the chat, meaning you can't see what people are saying and reply to their queries. Fortunately, Microsoft has heard the cries of presenters everywhere and decided to add an enhanced chat feature that allows screen sharers to keep tabs on the text chat.

Microsoft Teams gets a new "private chat" option for screen sharers