Redmi K50 series specifications leaked months ahead of launch

After unveiling the flagship Xiaomi 11T series last month, Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch a new affordable flagship lineup under its Redmi brand. The upcoming Redmi K50 series will succeed the Redmi K40 lineup that launched in February this year. While Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed anything about the Redmi K50 lineup yet, a series of leaks from multiple reliable tipsters have shed light on what to expect from the affordable flagship series.

According to a recent post on Weibo, Xiaomi is working on three smartphone models in the Redmi K50 series.

The phones will differ in terms of camera, charging speed, and processing power, with the top variant reportedly packing the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 / 895 SoC, a Samsung AMOLED E5 panel, 120W fast charging support, and 108MP primary shooter. Separately, Weibo tipster “Panda is bald” reveals that the Redmi K50 Pro+ will feature a curved display with a hole-punch cutout, a 5,000mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Meanwhile, the regular Redmi K50 will reportedly pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B primary shooter. Finally, the Redmi K50 Pro is tipped to feature a Samsung AMOLED E5 panel and a 50MP primary shooter.

Redmi K50, K50 Pro & K50 Pro+ specifications… Redmi K50:- – E5 AMOLED display

– 48MP main camera Redmi K50 Pro:- – E5 AMOLED display

– 50MP main camera Redmi K50 Pro+ – E5 AMOLED display

– Snapdragon 898

– 108MP main camera

– 120W charging pic.twitter.com/KMR9GtXaUl — Ankush Vishwakarma (@ankushtechy) October 3, 2021

As mentioned earlier, these are very early leaks, and there’s no official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the Redmi K50 series. As such, we advise you to take everything mentioned above with a pinch of salt for now. We’ll likely have more details about the Redmi K50 series following Qualcomm’s annual event later this year.

Featured image: Redmi K40