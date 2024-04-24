Key Takeaways Windows 11 Start menu may soon feature more intrusive ads, signaling a shift from just recommendations.

Users can turn off the ads from Settings, but changes suggest a potential invasion of personal data.

It's currently hidden in Windows 11 Insider build 26200.

Microsoft has officially introduced ads in the Windows 11 Start menu via the April optional update. This has certainly not gone down well with many Windows users, and if that's you, Microsoft might be planning to add more salt to the injury by introducing more intrusive ads in the Windows 11 Start menu.

A hidden feature in the Windows 11 Insider build suggests more intrusive ads in the Start menu

After the April optional update, Windows users now see recommendations for tips, shortcuts, and new apps in the Start menu. Luckily, you can turn it off from the Settings. But for those who find those recommendations from Microsoft useful, you might have to rethink your decision after you see more intrusive ads trying to grab your attention.

After enabling a hidden feature in Windows 11 Insider build 26200.5001 in the Canary Channel, famed leaker Albacore (@thebookisclosed) noticed a subtle yet important change on the Start page in the Settings app. The toggle that currently lets you choose whether you want to see app suggestions and tips in the Start menu was renamed to mention "ads" in its description explicitly.

While the change might look like Microsoft is finally calling a spade a spade and not hiding behind words, a lot happened behind the scenes when the hidden feature was turned on. As the leaker pointed out, it also "enables a new UDK API for requesting the "EdgeMicrosoftUserId" for User Profile Personalization purposes". Although the leaker hasn't explained what all that could lead to, it could relate to user data and preferences in the Microsoft Edge browser, which could then be used to show more personalized ads. But what those ads could be is anybody's guess at the moment.

Related How to customize your Windows 11 PC Windows 11 is a great operating system, but not everyone has to like how it looks out of the box. Here's how you can change

Microsoft is unlikely to force real ads on Windows 11 users

No matter how invasive those ads turn out to be, you'll likely be able to turn it off from the Settings app, because it's the same toggle that currently shows you "recommendations". If it stay that way, Microsoft will have something to say in its defense.