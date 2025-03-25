This was published as part of our partnership with Supcase. It did not have any input on the content.

I don't know about you, but when I purchase a shiny new portable gadget, my next port of call is to get a protective case for it immediately. You've spent a ton of money on it already, so what's a little extra to ensure it doesn't break on you? Unfortunately, there are plenty of horror stories on the internet that show what happens when you don't use a laptop case. So, here are some excellent arguments for getting a laptop case for your brand new device.

4 Someone dropped their Alienware laptop after coming home from work

An expensive mistake

Laptops are handy to carry with you wherever you go, but they're pretty susceptible to damage from drops. Take this Alienware laptop, for example; its owner paid $2,000 for it, and a drop caused the screen to look like that. That's all it can take sometimes.

The Reddit comments are full of people giving recommendations, like using the laptop attached to a monitor. The original poster says that they'd replace the screen, which would put them back a good $150. It's a lot to shell out for, especially given how much cheaper it'd be if they had a laptop case to take the blow instead.

3 Someone dropped their laptop off the bed and created a black hole-like spot on their screen

It was brand new, too

To prove that a big drop doesn't require a laptop to be damaged, here's someone who had their laptop on their bed and dropped it. The drop caused a large black hole-esque spot on their screen, and while it seems that the laptop itself was still working fine, it was basically impossible to see what was going on. Worst of all, it was a brand new laptop.

A tale as old as time

Stop me if you've heard this one before. You get up pretty quickly (someone rang the doorbell, you remembered to do something, etc.), and your foot caught a power cable. Before you knew it, you dragged something off of a table onto the floor, and all you can do is watch it topple and hope that something didn't break. It's like a really scary and expensive gamble.

Here's an example of someone who got unlucky with that gamble. After catching their foot on the cable, the laptop fell about a meter and left the screen looking like the above. They hadn't even had it for a week, and they had to stomach the idea that they'd have to pay even more to get the screen replaced. It's another sad story that shows how a laptop case can really prevent these kinds of heartbreaking moments.

1 Someone bent their laptop's ports with a drop

It really can affect any part of the device

If you'd like proof that a drop can affect something other than the screen, here's an example where someone's device suffered a bent port after a tumble. From the looks of it, the bend isn't enough to make that HDMI port totally inoperable, but it feels more like the exception than the rule. Worst of all, the original poster actually had a laptop case coming from Amazon before this happened.

A laptop case costs a little, but saves a lot

In short, a laptop case goes a long way to protecting your precious hardware. Sure, it may feel like a chore to put a case over your brand new purchase, but as soon as that thing takes a tumble and comes out without a dent, you'll be grateful you took the plunge. Besides, there are laptop cases out there that give fantastic protection for cheap; for example, Supcase's range of laptop cases come in at around $30 and have lots of positive user reviews stating how it saved their hardware.