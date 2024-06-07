Key Takeaways Linamp brings classic Winamp back to life with modern upgrades like touchscreen and Bluetooth.

Play MP3, MP4, FLAC, CDs, and Spotify on Linamp, a standalone media player inspired by the iconic app.

Rodmg's project offers hardware details and inspiration to create your own nostalgic Linamp setup.

If the news about Winamp going open-source made me realize anything, it's that I really miss the app. Sure, I've moved away from listening to CDs or music files saved on my drive, opting instead to stream it online, but it was still a workhorse app for me in the early 2000s. Now, someone has found a way to bring the app into 2024 with a Raspberry Pi 4, and it really looks the part.

Someone creates the Linamp, a real-life version of the classic media player

This cool project is the invention of Rodmg from Hackaday.io. It's called the Linamp, and it comes with a ton of modern-day touches to elevate it over its older brother. The Linamp isn't an app; it's a standalone media player that you can have sitting in your home. The touchscreen shows the original Winamp UI, and you can interact with it like you would the original player.

This modern take on Winamp aims to cover the full gamut of what it can play. You can go the traditional route and feed it MP3, MP4, and FLAC files, plus you can load in a CD and have it play those Slipknot CDs you still have sitting around. However, Rodmg is also working on adding Bluetooth and Spotify playback if you like your music streamed instead of downloaded.

While Rodmg doesn't go into great detail as to how they achieved what they did, they do list all the hardware and give a general idea of how they created it. Plus, they have opened up the comments for people to ask questions about the project, so if you want to make your own like this, it may be a good idea to shoot them a line and see if they respond. Regardless, this is a really cool way to pay homage to a media player that still lives on today.