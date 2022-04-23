Real-world images of Google’s Pixel Watch may have just leaked

Shortly after the first image of the Pixel Watch leaked, it seems that we’re getting a complete look at the full device for the first time. According to a report from Android Central, one of the publication’s readers found an abandoned Pixel Watch in a restaurant, took photos, and sent it in. While we don’t know much about the specs of the watch, we know that it’ll likely be unveiled at this year’s Google I/O.

Sadly the reader had no luck in booting the watch and taking a look around the software. The furthest they could apparently see into the device was the boot-up logo being a “G”, and it doesn’t go further than that. The source said this watch could be “a testing model for the Internal Pixel team,” though it isn’t confirmed.

However, the images above match what we’ve seen already, suggesting that this is indeed the Pixel Watch — or a very good copy. It also seems that there’s a button below the crown for sure, and what may be another button above the crown. Previous rumors have suggested that this watch has two buttons, with one of them being a dedicated voice assistant button. The source also said that the bottom of the watch “looks metallic but feels like it’s coated with glass.”

As for the wristband, it seems that it’s a proprietary Google band made of some kind of jelly material. This means that you won’t be able to just slot any watch band on and that you’ll likely need to use Google’s official bands that it will presumably sell.

What’s most interesting about this leak is not that the Pixel Watch was apparently found in a restaurant, but that it was left alongside the box. Assumedly, a Google employee had this device with them and forgot it, but why would they have brought the box with them?

According to Android Central, a message at the bottom of the box states: “This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission and Industry Canada, nor has it been tested for compliance with EU regulations.”

The same note also states that the model is for “internal testing and development only” and that the “markings and packaging are not final.”

Source: Android Central