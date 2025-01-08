Gaming is a visual medium, hence graphics are naturally a huge part of the experience. Since the 1990s and the widespread adoption of 3D graphics, the race to photorealism has been well underway. You can argue that we already achieved it years ago — for some, it was in Red Dead Redemption 2; for others, maybe in Crysis or even Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.

While we, as gamers, can agree that the best-looking games can work only when supported by a solid narrative, enticing gameplay, and innovative game mechanics, AAA publishers are often not on the same page. Many companies bank on photorealism alone to create hype and consequently, sales for their next big title, ignoring the other pillars of what makes a good game. This is why we're seeing multiple "next-gen" games with realistic graphics fail at the gaming box office.

5 Engaging gameplay is getting harder to find

Where did the fun go?

I'm sure I'm not the only one who feels that gaming has become more of a chore in recent years. Where once we longed for an extra 30 minutes to play 8-bit side-scrollers, RTS, and simulation games, finishing a game today feels like a deliverable to be completed to signify some mental achievement. Many of the most popular titles released in the last few years had franchise backing, nostalgia push, or tried-and-tested gameplay loops going for them instead of fun gameplay.

Many AAA games become repetitive soon after you're done with the first few hours — The Division 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and No Man's Sky come to mind. That said, these titles sold really well (even No Man's Sky), but games like Concord, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Skull and Bones, and Alone in the Dark fell way short of sales expectations, prompting shutdowns and layoffs.

These last few examples had enormous budgets, franchise appeal, and nostalgia going for them. Still, they couldn't satisfy gamers due to lazy mechanics, over-reliance on live-service elements, and poor marketing. The gradual transformation of the video games business from a creativity-driven medium to one controlled by shareholder interests and corporate diktats looks like it's reached its final form.

4 Innovation in games is declining

It seems like no one's trying new things anymore