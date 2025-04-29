It took me a while to love mechanical keyboards, but once I got into the swing of it, I couldn't go back. Mechanical keyboards feel amazing to type on, and I love how silent and comfortable they can be. But I also don't like how tall they and bulky they are. A keyboard like the Lemokey P1 HE I reviewed a while back is amazing, but it's just so big.

Deep down, I love low-profile boards. Some time ago I had reviewed the Cherry KW X ULP and loved that super-thin form factor, and since then I've tried a few other keyboard with low-profile designs, such as the one I'm using as I type this, the latest Keychron K1. This is another mechanical keyboard with a low-profile design, and there's a lot I love about it, but it's also helped me realize that there's just too much that's been holding these keyboards back for me. I just want to see the "perfect" low-profile keyboard; is that too much to ask?

Low-profile is more comfortable

Premium keyboards are a little too tall for me