Over the years, we've seen some notable collaborations between smartphone brands and luxury designers like Prada, Thom Browne, and Dolce & Gabbana. In addition, we've also seen partnerships with car manufacturers like Lamborghini and McLaren, as well as movie tie-ins. With that said, Realme has announced its latest smartphone, the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola edition. As you might have guessed from the name and the image, this smartphone is a collaboration between Realme and Coca-Cola.

Realme has gone all out for this collaboration, with the not so subtle branding, utilizing the iconic Coca-Cola branding to its fullest. You can see the upcoming smartphone features the classic Coca-Cola logo on the rear in what the company is calling a "70/30 asymmetrical back design" that features "three points of black and seven points of red." In its initial press release, Realme doesn't share any details about the specifications of the smartphone, instead dedicating precious words to the power of having a Coca-Cola logo on its latest product.

Coke® red gives a positive, youthful, and energetic feeling. With a bold twist to a classic logo, the cropped Coca-Cola logo brings new energy to the smartphone experience. The matte imitation metal process provides the elegant touch of brushed aluminum while remaining resistant to scratches and fingerprints. It’s the most fashionable edition that presents a young and fashion- forward attitude.

As far as other details, the smartphone will come with a customized SIM ejector tool, a realmeow Coca-Cola figure, stickers, and a number card since this is a limited edition product. If this handset has got your attention, you can reserve the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition from the company's website, and if you're really interested, you'll want to be quick about it, as this handset is limited to just 6,000 units worldwide.