Source: Realme

Realme's cooking up something special for next month, promising to unveil its 11 series smartphones to a global audience in June. It's certainly going to be an exciting event, but if you're a fan of smartphones, you're already going to know that the 11 series isn't completely new, as it made its official debut last week in China. The series consists of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, 11 Pro 5G, and 11. The trio of smartphones looks quite similar to each other when it comes to design, but the real standout is the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, a phone that packs an impressive 200MP camera sensor.

From a consumer standpoint, it's quite shocking at first to see this high of a megapixel count on a smartphone, which is exactly the kind of attention you want if you're trying to hook a consumer into a purchase. Right now there are only a handful of smartphones on the market with a 200MP main camera sensor like Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is one of the best Android smartphones out on the market right now. With the 11 series coming to more markets, the 200MP club is going to get a little bigger, but as we've seen time and time again, it's not always about megapixel count, as larger sensors, like the one found on the Oppo Find X6 Pro, tend to trump higher megapixel sensors when it comes to image quality in everyday situations.

Source: Realme

But that isn't stopping Realme, as the company shares ahead of if its June event, some details about the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom sensor that it's utilizing, coming in at 1/1.4-inch with a pixel size of 2.24μm and an f/1.69 aperture. In addition to the powerful 200MP sensor, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G will also support lossless zoom up to four times, which the company claims is an industry first. On top of all that tech, and you can bet that the company is going to utilize AI and other software features to enhanced image quality as well. Of course, we can't forget about the other smartphones that will arrive alongside the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, like the Realme 11 Pro 5G with its 100MP sensor, and the Realme 11 with its more modest 64MP main camera.

While none of these are cameras found on the upcoming phones sound shabby by any means, the real attraction is clearly going to be the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, and it should perform quite well with its impressive 200MP sensor. Now as far as what was revealed today, the company is just offering a sample of what's to come. As stated before, these phones have launched in China, so we don't expect to see any major changes from those handsets with its global debut, but you never know. So for now, we're just going to have to wait a few weeks, and see what comes from the event which is set to take place sometime in June.