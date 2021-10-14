Realme will launch a phone with 125W fast charging next year

Realme is known for offering excellent value-for-money smartphones, but it looks like the BBK-owned brand has something more ambitious in the works. In a recent interview, Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the company is planning to launch an “ultra-premium flagship” as part of the GT series.

While Sheth didn’t share many details about the upcoming Realme GT series device, he did confirm (via GSMArena) that the company was also planning to commercialize 125W UltraDart fast charging next year. For the uninitiated, Realme unveiled its 125W UltraDart fast charging solution last year. It promises to fill a 4,000mAh battery to 33 percent in just 3 minutes, and it is compatible with other charging protocols like 125W PPS, 65W PD (Power Delivery), and 36W QC.

Not much else is known about Realme’s ultra-premium flagship at this point. All we know for now is that it’ll be part of the GT series. Given that it’s going to be a premium offering, we can expect the phone to pack top-of-the-line hardware as well as a premium price tag. Similarly, details about the 125W charging phone are also scarce.

While Realme has several flagships in its portfolio, most of them are affordable flagships aimed at the price-sensitive crowd. The word ultra-premium suggests that the upcoming flagship will make no compromise to hit a particular price tag and will go head to head against top-shelf offerings from the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus.

The news about Realme’s upcoming premium flagship surfaced right after the Realme GT Neo 2 launch. The Realme GT Neo 2 is the latest entry in the GT series. It succeeds the Realme GT Neo that came out in March this year and offers several key upgrades, including an updated design, a bigger display, a faster SoC, and a larger battery. You can read more about the phone by following the link above.