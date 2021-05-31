Realme launches new 4K Android TVs in a market dominated by Mi TVs

Realme is a young consumer electronics brand with a fairly wide user base in Asia and Europe. Realme entered the Android TV market in May 2020 with two budget Android TVs, followed by a 55-inch SLED 4K TV in September 2020. Now, the company is launching two new 4K Android TVs in up to 50-inch sizes with Dolby Vision. Along with the TVs, Realme has also launched the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 flagship chipset.

The new Realme TVs feature LED panels in 43-inch and 50-inch sizes. The panel has an aspect ratio of 16:9 with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Realme claims the display can produce up to 1.07 billion colors with its proprietary Chroma Boost color profile that results in punchy and saturated colors. Unlike smartphones, punchy and boosted colors enhance the viewing experience on TVs, as we saw in our review of the 43″ Realme Full HD TV last year. Realme claims the displays support 83% of NTSC and 90% of DCI-P3 color gamuts. For better HDR, the new TVs come with Dolby Vision.

In terms of audio, the Realme 4K TV series comes with the same quad-speaker setup with a combined output of 24W. The speaker setup comprises one full-range speaker and one tweeter for both left and right channels. For enhanced audio, the TV comes with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS HD sound standards. The TVs come with four inbuilt microphones for far-field voice input.

Internally, the Realme 4K TVs are powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Additionally, there are numerous connectivity options, including up to three HDMI ports, of which one supports ARC, two USB 2.0 ports, a LAN port, Digital audio out port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for dual-band Wi-Fi.

The Realme 4K TVs run on Android 10 TV software with the standard Android TV interface in terms of software. The TVs are certified for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Realme TV 43″: Specifications