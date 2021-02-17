Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7i are now one step closer to receiving Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Smartphones made by Realme run Realme UI, an Android skin that emphasizes on customization. Over the years, the company has made progress and managed to establish a loyal fan base for Realme UI away from the initial perception about it being entirely based on OPPO’s ColorOS. In September 2020, Realme announced Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 for its smartphones, focusing on theming, privacy, and performance improvements. Since then, the update has already made its way to a number of devices via “Early Access” or “Open Beta” channels and should soon be rolling out to the Realme 7 Pro and the Realme 7i in India.

As per a recent post on the official Realme community, the company has opened applications for the first batch of Realme UI 2.0 testers for the Realme 7i. Users who are interested in taking part in the beta test can apply for the trial software by heading to the Software Update section on their device and tap on the Trial Version option. The application is currently limited to a select few users, so you might not be able to successfully apply for the beta tests, but we hope the OEM has plans to start an Open Beta initiative soon.

The Realme 7 Pro users, on the other hand, can apply for an Open Beta build of Realme UI 2.0. Both regular users and existing early access participants should be able update to the beta version and experience Android 11 right now. To do so, you’ll first need to update your phone to the latest stable software available.

In case you manage to join the trials, you should note that the beta version of the software tends to be unstable and you might encounter some bugs. You can report any problems you face in the Realme Community app to ensure that they’re ironed out in time for the stable release.

Source: Realme Community (1, 2)