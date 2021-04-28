Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro get official Android 11 update with Realme UI 2.0

Realme is updating two of its popular phones to the latest version of Android, Android 11, with its own Realme UI 2.0 UX skin on top. After successful open beta runs for the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro in February and March respectively, the company is now rolling out the official stable Android 11 update to both devices.

Realme 7 Pro

The Realme 7 Pro gets its official Android 11 update with build RMX2170_11.C.20, with a bunch of randomly selected users getting the update today. Since the rollout is a staged rollout, the update will arrive for other users if no showstopping bugs are found. The company says that users need to be on the RMX2170PU_11.A.37 build to get the update to Android 11.

Realme 6 Pro

Similarly, Realme 6 Pro users will receive the official Android 11 update with build RMX2061_11.C.15, with a staged rollout beginning today. More users will be getting the update in the coming days. Users need to be on the RMX2061_11.A.49 build to receive the update to Android 11.

Changelog

The changelog for both the devices is the common Realme UI 2.0 changelog:

Realme UI 2.0 Changelog Personalizations: Personalize the user interface to make it your own You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colors from your photos. Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported. Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode; and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

High Efficiency You can now drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split screen mode. Optimized the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customized.

Improved Performance Added “Optimized night charging”: An AI algorithm is used to control charging speed at night to extend battery life.

System Added “Tone tunes”: Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody. You can now determine a time period when Do Not Disturb is on. Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience. Optimized vibration effects for text input and gameplay. Optimized “Auto brightness”.

Launcher You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one. Added filters for “Drawer mode”: You can now filter apps by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app.

Security and Privacy Added “System cloner”: You can create a system clone from your main system and use different fingerprints to enter different systems. You can now turn “App lock” on or off in Quick Settings. More powerful SOS functions Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked. Optimized “Permission manager”: You can now choose “Allow only once” for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Games Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused. You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Photos Added the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature which allows you to sync the photos in your Private Safe to the cloud. Optimized the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

HeyTap Cloud You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data, and more, and easily migrate to a new phone. You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.

Camera Added shortcuts to instantly share and edit photos or videos you just took. Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting. Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

realme Lab Added Sleep Capsule, help you schedule downtime and secure your sleep time

Accessibility Added “Sound amplifier”: You can amplify faint sounds in the environment and soften loud sounds when wearing earphones.



To check for the OTA update, go to Settings and scroll down to “Software Update.” If the update is available on your unit, you will see the option to “Update Now.” If not, wait for a few days for the rollout to reach a wider pool.