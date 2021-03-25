Realme 7 gets its first Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta build based on Android 11

Realme kicked off the Realme UI 2.0 closed beta program for the Realme X2, Realme 7, Realme 6 Pro, and Narzo 20 Pro back in December last year. While most of these devices have already received their first open beta builds based on Android 11, the Realme 7 hasn’t. Thankfully, the company has now announced the Realme UI 2.0 open beta program for the device, and interested users can enroll in the program to try the Android 11 release before the stable rollout.

As per a recent post on the Realme community forums, the Realme UI 2.0 open beta program for the Realme 7 is now live. If you’re interested in trying out the Android 11 beta release on your device, you can enroll yourself in the program by following a few simple steps.

To apply for the program, head over to the Software Update section in the device settings. Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner and select the Trial Version option. Then submit your details on the following page and tap on Apply Now.

Realme 7 Open Beta

Realme will take some time to process your application, and you should receive an update notification for the beta build once that’s done. Do note that Realme will only approve a few applications at first, so you may have to wait a while before you receive the notification. You will also have to update your device to a specific Realme UI build (mentioned in the community post) to receive the update.

Realme 7 XDA Forums

It goes without saying that you should create a backup of all your data before installing the update. You should also ensure that your device has a minimum of 60% charge left before you initiate the installation. Realme notes that you may encounter unexpected bugs in the beta release, and some third-party apps may not work as intended. Thankfully, the company has also provided simple instructions to roll back to the Android 10 release if things get out of hand.