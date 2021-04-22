Realme 8 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip launched in India
After launching the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro last month, Realme today unveiled a new entrant in its number series — the Realme 8 5G. The new phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor and it’s one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now. Since 5G is still a distant reality in India, Realme is banking on the future-proofing aspect here.
Realme 8 5G: Specifications
|Specification
|Realme 8 5G
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Software
The Realme 8 5G differs from its siblings in more ways than one. It swaps the AMOLED panel for a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel. Although this represents a clear degradation in terms of peak brightness and color saturation, it does support a 90Hz refresh rate — unlike the Realme 8 and 8 Pro which are capped at 60Hz. On the inside, the Realme 8 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with either 4GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB flash storage. Moving to the back, we have a triple camera setup, headlined by a 48MP primary shooter and backed by a 2MP macro and a B&W sensors. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie shooter.
The battery is 5,000mAh and it supports 18W wired fast charging. On the software side, the Realme 8 5G runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. Elsewhere, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G support, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot.
Pricing & Availability
The Realme 8 5G comes in two variants, which are priced as follows:
- 4GB + 64GB — ₹14,999 ($200)
- 8GB + 128GB — ₹16,999 ($226)
The Realme 8 5G will go on sale in India starting April 28th via Realme.com, Flipkart, and select offline stores. It will arrive in Europe in May at a starting price of €199.